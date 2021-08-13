Motorcyclist airlifted after crash at Deep Creek and Rock Springs Road Thursday night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a Thursday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at 8:43 pm, on August 12th at Rock Springs and Deep Creek Roads in Apple Valley.

Emergency personnel at the scene requested a helicopter to airlift the rider to a trauma center.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, one person was unconscious but breathing.

Reach 43 accepted the flight and landed at Desert Valley Hospital and transported the rider to Loma Linda University Medical Center with major injuries.

Deputies temporarily shutdown traffic on Rock Springs Road causing traffic to back up. All lanes were reopened a short time later, according to CHP logs.

The accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.