Motorcyclist airlifted after being rear-ended Tuesday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted after being rear-ended Tuesday night in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 8:16 pm, on July 27th along the 16200 block of Dale Evans Parkway, north of Otoe Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG a motorcycle was waiting to turn into a driveway from Dale Evans and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

(image Google maps)

The vehicle involved, a white 1992 Dodge Stealth sustained extensive damage to the front driver side bumper and wheel.

Alban said the rider sustained injuries and was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center but had no update on his condition.

The 16100 block of Dale Evans Parkway is two lanes and the posted speed limit is 55mph. Several homes line the east side of the roadway near the scene of the accident and there is no dedicated turning lane.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.