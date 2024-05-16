Motorcyclist airlifted after a Wednesday morning crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Wednesday morning in Hesperia.

A two-vehicle traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle was reported at 8:23 am, in the area of G Avenue and Eucalyptus Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and requested a helicopter to land at the Desert Valley Medical Center helipad.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma center for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department and no further information was available for release.





