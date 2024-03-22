 
Motorcyclist airlifted after a crash on Palmdale Road near Park Avenue in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMarch 21, 2024 | 7:51 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The rider of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was critically injured after crashing with a Chevy Malibu Thursday evening in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:50 PM on March 21, 2024, on Palmdale Road just east of Park Avenue in Victorville.

Firefighters arrived on scene, located the rider on the ground near a black motorcycle, and requested a helicopter.

Eastbound traffic on Palmdale Road was temporarily detoured onto Park Avenue while the investigation was conducted. The male driver of the white Chevy Malibu was not injured and cooperated with deputies.

By 7:45 pm, tow truck employees had both vehicles loaded onto the flatbed trucks and were in the process of cleaning up all the debris from the roadway.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Victorville Police Department. Additional details will be updated as they become available.

