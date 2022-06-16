All News
Motorcyclist airlifted after a crash on Balsam Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.
It happened at about 3:48 pm, on June 15, 2022, at the intersection of Balsam Road and Lone Eagle Street.
For reasons still unknown, a carrier van for Fed Ex and a gray Suzuki street bike collided.
Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the injured rider to an out-of-area trauma center. An update on the rider’s condition was not available.
Authorities shut down a portion of Balsam Avenue for several hours while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) photographed the scene and gathered evidence.
The official cause of the accident remains under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
