All News
Motorcycle stolen during a burglary at B&B Cycles in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Surveillance video captured two men breaking into B&B Cycles in Victorville and stealing a motorcycle.
It happened on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 13800 block of Park Avenue.
In the video, a white pickup truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer with what appeared to be wooden pallets in the bed is seen ramming the business door. Two men exited the pickup truck and loaded the 2022 Husqvarna TE150I onto the trailer and fled the location.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Almaraz at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia man killed in crash on I-15 freeway in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Combative woman arrested inside Chase bank in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Felon out on bail arrested on gun and drug charges in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley man arrested for committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child
-
All News4 days ago
Cash taken during burglary at Hi-Desert Liquor in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Hesperia man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in crash
-
All News3 days ago
Girl, 4, hit and killed by SUV in Victorville parking lot
-
All News4 days ago
Person airlifted after late night rollover crash in Victorville