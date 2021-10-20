Motorcycle stolen during a burglary at B&B Cycles in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Surveillance video captured two men breaking into B&B Cycles in Victorville and stealing a motorcycle.

It happened on Monday, October 18, 2021, in the 13800 block of Park Avenue.

In the video, a white pickup truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer with what appeared to be wooden pallets in the bed is seen ramming the business door. Two men exited the pickup truck and loaded the 2022 Husqvarna TE150I onto the trailer and fled the location.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Almaraz at 760-241-2911.

(Example photo of the 2022 Husqvarna TE150I stolen from B&B Cycles in Victorville.)

