Motorcycle rider transported to hospital after crash on Bear Valley Road and Jade in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital after a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Victorville.

The crash was reported on Bear Valley Road and Jade Road at about 7:50 a.m., November 23, 2022, and involved a black and lime green colored motorcycle, and a silver sedan.

The Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash and found the motorcycle rider injured but in stable condition.

He was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital for treatment, where is expected to recover. The female driver of the silver sedan declined medical treatment.

The Hesperia Police Department responded to conduct an investigation, as the cause of the crash is not yet known.

Westbound lanes were shut down on Bear Valley Road, however, as of 8:20 a.m., officials were moving fast to clear the motorcycle and the involved vehicle from the roadway.

