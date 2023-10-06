Motorcycle Rider struck by two cars, killed in Phelan in hit-and-run crash

PHELEN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that involved a motorcycle rider and two cars, Thursday night in Phelan.

At approximately 10:23 p.m., October 5, 2023, CHP and San Bernardino County Fire responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a motorcycle on Phelan Road, just west of Verbena Road, and the rider’s body in the middle of the westbound lanes of Phelan Road, east of Verbena Road. The male rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to CHP logs, a car involved in the crash, possibly a BMW, struck the rider, launching him across the road before fleeing the scene.

A white Honda Pilot also struck the rider as he was on the ground. The Honda driver stayed and cooperated with officials.

“My son was killed last night by a hit and run driver, possibly a BMW. My son was on a motorcycle, and was rear ended and thrown 150 ft and then hit by another car which stopped to render aid, but it was too late. Hug your loved ones. You never know when it will be the last time,” stated the victims mother.

Westbound lanes of Phelan Road were shut down between Verbena and Hatfield Roads as authorities investigated.

Upon the release of further details, this article will be updated.

