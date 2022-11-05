Motorcycle rider killed in solo overnight crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was killed in a solo overnight crash in the Town of Apple Valley.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at approximately 12:39 a.m, deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single motorcycle traffic collision on Dale Evans Parkway south of Thunderbird Road.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies determined a black Triumph motorcycle with a single rider was northbound on Dale Evans Parkway, approaching Thunderbird Road. For an unknown reason, the driver of the motorcycle left the roadway and struck a curb, causing the driver to be ejected from the motorcycle.

(Northbound lanes of Dale Evans Parkway were closed for about 2 hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence. — image google maps)

The motorcycle rider sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The name of the motorcycle rider will be released after the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

