Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash on 15 Freeway Christmas Day

HESPERIA, Calif .(VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was transported to a hospital following a crash on Christmas Day.

It happened at 4:05 p.m., on the southbound 15 freeway near the Joshua Street off-ramp, on December 25, 2023, and involved a green Kawasaki motorcycle and a white Ford Focus.

The rider, a male who appeared to be in his early 20s, was alert and speaking with Good Samaritans who stopped to help until emergency workers arrived.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, and officers with the California High Patrol responded to the scene and located the rider and the vehicle along the right shoulder of the freeway.

The rider was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which appeared to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the Ford Focus remained at the scene and cooperated with officials, and did not require medical attention.

As a result of the crash, the 15 freeway experienced heavy traffic in the immediate area.

Unrelated to this crash, traffic in the Cajon pass remains heavy due to regular holiday traffic this Christmas Day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Victorville station.

