Motorcycle rider critically injured in crash on Luna Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Tuesday evening.

The Victorville Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Luna Road and Cardinal Road just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, medical personnel determined the crash involved a black 2021 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle and a 4-door sedan, gray in color.

Due to the rider’s extensive injuries, a helicopter was requested to land nearby at Liberty Park. The rider was flown via Mercy Air 2 to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The occupants in the sedan did not report any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

