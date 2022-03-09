All News
Motorcycle rider critically injured in crash on Luna Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Tuesday evening.
The Victorville Fire Department, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Luna Road and Cardinal Road just before 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, medical personnel determined the crash involved a black 2021 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle and a 4-door sedan, gray in color.
Due to the rider’s extensive injuries, a helicopter was requested to land nearby at Liberty Park. The rider was flown via Mercy Air 2 to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The occupants in the sedan did not report any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
