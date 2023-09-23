Motorcycle rider critically injured in crash on Highway 138 Friday night

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Friday night in Hesperia.
The crash was reported at 8:15 p.m., September 22, 2023 on State Route Highway 138, just west of Summit Post Office Road.
The crash involved a red Toyota Yaris that sustained major damage on the driver-side door, and was partially blocking traffic as a result of the crash.
San Bernardino County Fire arrived at the scene and transported the rider in critical condition to a trauma center.
The driver of the Yaris was treated at the scene by medical personal.
Highway 138 was closed in both directions as CHP officers conducted a thorough investigation. It reopened shortly after 9 p.m.
No further details were immediately available.
