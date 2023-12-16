Motorcycle Rider Airlifted to Hospital after Collision in Hesperia on Mariposa Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In an incident earlier today, a collision involving a white Tacoma pick-up truck and a Yamaha motorcycle has left a motorcyclist with critical injuries.

The Hesperia Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the crash that occurred at the intersection of Mariposa Road and Maple Avenue at approximately 10:08 AM on December 16, 2023.

Emergency responders from the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived at the scene where they found the rider with severe injuries on the ground.

The rider was immediately transported to Desert Valley Hospital. From there, the rider was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for further medical attention.

To ensure a thorough examination of the incident, deputies from the Hesperia Police Department have temporarily closed the northbound lanes of Mariposa Road at Maple Avenue while they conduct their investigation.

The driver of the white Tacoma pick-up truck was not injured from the collision and fully cooperated with the authorities at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the white Tacoma was attempting to turn from Maple Avenue onto southbound Mariposa Road. The motorcycle, blue or purple in color, was traveling northbound on Mariposa Road when the Tacoma entered its path.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

As it is an ongoing investigation, no additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision is currently available.

