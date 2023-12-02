Motorcycle Rider Airlifted Following Crash in Victorville on Amargosa Road

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A male motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash that occurred in Victorville on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at the intersection of Luna Road and Amargosa Road on December 2, 2023, at approximately 3:00 pm.

The crash blocked lanes of traffic on Amargosa Road. (Hugo C Valdez, VVNG)

The motorcycle involved was described as a black Harley-Davidson.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Victorville Fire Department discovered the injured rider.

The severity of the injuries necessitated immediate transportation to Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where the motorcyclist was subsequently airlifted to an undisclosed trauma center.

Fortunately, the rider was responsive and able to communicate with emergency personnel.

The involvement of other vehicles in the incident remains unclear at this time.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Amargosa Road, leading to the closure of the northbound lanes, starting from Luna Road.

Consequently, the 15 freeway southbound experienced heavy traffic congestion in the immediate area, with delays extending as far back as Palmdale Road.

The Victorville Police Department has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

As this is an ongoing and developing story, no further details are available at the moment. Updates will be provided as new information emerges.

UPDATE: As of 3:45 p.m., the scene was cleared, and lanes were reopened.

