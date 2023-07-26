Motorcycle rider airlifted after Tuesday afternoon crash on Seventh Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 4:10 pm, on July 25, 2023, on Seventh Street between Plaza Drive and Desert Knoll Drive, across from the Bank of America branch.

The crash involved a black and yellow Harley Davidson motorcycle and a gray older model Toyota Camry. A third vehicle remained stopped in the middle of the roadway, however, it did not have any visible damage.

Victorville City Fire responded to the crash and requested an airship to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center. The rider was subsequently airlifted to an out-of-area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Camry remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Upbound Seventh Street traffic was detoured around the crash scene for approximately one hour. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

