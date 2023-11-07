Motorcycle rider airlifted after crashing with a semi on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing with a semi Monday afternoon in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 3:20 pm, on November 6, 2023, in the 21900 block of Highway 18, near Pawnee Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the incident and called for an airship to land at the helipad of St. Mary’s Hospital. The rider was transported via ground ambulance and subsequently flown to an out-of-area trauma center.

(photo: Betty Ahlers)

The motorcycle was described by witnesses as a possible blue and white colored street bike.

Highway 18 heading into Lucerne Valley is congested and motorists should expect delays or avoid the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.

(Photo: Kristi ann Ehart)

