Motorcycle rider airlifted after crash on Sequoia Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning.

It occurred at the intersection of Balsam Avenue and Sequoia Street at 10:41 a.m., November 14, 2020, and involved a black 2009 Harley-Davidson and a black 2018 KIA Forte.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived onscene and located a male rider on the ground suffering from critical injuries.

Per scanner traffic, a helicopter landed at Desert Valley Hospital to further transport the rider to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the KIA was not injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, however, officials shut down the roadway for an investigation.



To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.