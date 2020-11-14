All News
Motorcycle rider airlifted after crash on Sequoia Street in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted in critical condition following a crash Saturday morning.
It occurred at the intersection of Balsam Avenue and Sequoia Street at 10:41 a.m., November 14, 2020, and involved a black 2009 Harley-Davidson and a black 2018 KIA Forte.
San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived onscene and located a male rider on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
Per scanner traffic, a helicopter landed at Desert Valley Hospital to further transport the rider to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The driver of the KIA was not injured.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known, however, officials shut down the roadway for an investigation.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Town of Apple Valley considering reducing police and other services due to budget cuts
-
All News4 days ago
Father and son arrested for attempted murder in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Shots fired during armed robbery at Desert Nails and Spa in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
1 person airlifted from Highway 395 crash in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Major crash shuts down Village Drive in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia rape suspect arrested, additional victims sought
-
All News1 day ago
3rd shooting reported at 7th and Tatum in Victorville within 2 weeks
-
All News3 hours ago
Caught on camera: Elderly man beaten, carjacked at gas station in Victorville