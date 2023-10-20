15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Motorcycle rider airlifted after a Friday morning crash on the NB 15 freeway in Hesperia

Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on the 15 freeway in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after a Friday morning crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 5:05 a.m., on October 20, 2023, just before the Ranchero Road off-ramp, along the northbound I-15.

The collision involved a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a tractor-trailer, both were reported to be on the right shoulder.

California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic break just north of Oak Hill Road while firefighters worked there. A helicopter was requested to airlift the rider to an out-of-area trauma center.

Mercy Air 22 landed in a field along Highway 395 and the rider was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

