Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing on Highway 395 Monday evening.

The traffic collision was reported just after 6:00 pm, on November 21, 2022, at the intersection of Highway 395 and Poplar Street.

When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on the scene, they located a rider of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle suffering from major injuries.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

A helicopter was requested to land nearby to airlift the rider to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A witness named Julio Hidalgo commented in a Facebook post and said the rider is a 70-year-old male and several people ran to help the rider. “If it wasn’t for the lady who put her can to protect him he wouldn’t have made it. He was awake but was losing consciousness and a guy was helping him [by] keeping him awake.”

A pickup truck hauling a trailer involved in the accident pulled to the right shoulder of US-395 and the driver cooperated with police during the investigation.

Highway 395 was already shut down in Victorville between Main Street and Mesa Street as a result of an earlier crash involving a vehicle that collided with a utility pole.

The motorcycle crash caused the Hesperia side of Highway 395 to close between Main Street and Poplar Street. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

