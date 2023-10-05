15 freewayAll NewsFeatured

Motorcycle crashes into SUV on southbound 15 freeway in Cajon Pass

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 5, 2023

Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was injured following a crash in the Cajon Pass Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a Chevy Equinox and a 2016 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, and occurred in the #1 lane of the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Highway 138 at approximately 1:19 p.m, October 5, 2023.

San Bernardino County Fire personal arrived on scene and located a male rider suffering from road-rash abrasions to his arm. He was alert and communicating with first responders.

The #1 lane, also referred to as the fast lane, was blocked, causing traffic to immediately backup in the area.

Related Articles

The Equinox sustained rear-end damage, however, the driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupOctober 5, 2023
Back to top button