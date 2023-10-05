Motorcycle crashes into SUV on southbound 15 freeway in Cajon Pass

Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle rider was injured following a crash in the Cajon Pass Thursday afternoon.

The crash involved a Chevy Equinox and a 2016 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, and occurred in the #1 lane of the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Highway 138 at approximately 1:19 p.m, October 5, 2023.

San Bernardino County Fire personal arrived on scene and located a male rider suffering from road-rash abrasions to his arm. He was alert and communicating with first responders.

The #1 lane, also referred to as the fast lane, was blocked, causing traffic to immediately backup in the area.

The Equinox sustained rear-end damage, however, the driver of the vehicle did not report any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Copy URL URL Copied