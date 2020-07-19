Motorcycle crash shuts down stretch of Amargosa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of road was closed following a crash involving a white and red colored motorcycle Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Amargosa Road and Key Pointe Drive, just north of the Baker’s Drive-Thru restaurant in Hesperia at about 12:10 p.m., July 19th, 2020.

Photo Credit: Cody Burgess Curry – A motorcycle rider was unconscious following a crash in Hesperia.

According to scanner traffic, life-saving measures was performed on the rider as he was transported to Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.

The driver of a white and black Ford Flex with front end damage remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

The driver of the white and black Ford Flex remained at the scene. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Hesperia Police Department. No further details were immediately available.

