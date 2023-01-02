All News
Motorcycle crash shuts down NB Amargosa Road near Red Lobster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)— A crash involving a motorcycle shut down a stretch of Amargosa Road in Victorville Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:29 am.
The crash involved a solo motorcycle rider who, for an unknown reason, lost control and crashed on Amargosa Road near the Red Lobster.
Victorville Fire Department and AMR responded and located the rider of a black 2021 Honda CMX300 in a nearby drainage ditch.
The rider was rushed to Desert Valley Hospital in critical condition.
A helicopter was requested to land at the hospital to further transport the rider to a trauma center, per scanner traffic.
Passerby’s initially stated that a white Chevy Impala may have been involved, however, it appears the vehicle had mechanical problems and was stopped on Amargosa Road, and was not involved.
The extent of the rider’s injuries are unknown at this time.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
15 freeway7 days ago
Heavy Holiday Traffic Causes Delays Along the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday through the Cajon Pass and Beyond
-
All News5 days ago
Week 1 of Operation Dust Devil results in 4 arrests, 25 citations, and 3 towed vehicles
-
All News5 days ago
Hesperia man found dead inside home after police respond to a man with a gun call
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: Missing 85-year-old man from Hesperia found safe
-
All News6 days ago
42-year-old man arrested after firing 26 rounds inside a Victorville home
-
All News7 days ago
Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire
-
All News6 days ago
Man gun call prompts hours-long stand-off on Orange Street in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Woman Suffers Severe Burns During Victorville Apartment Fire on Christmas Day, airlifted to trauma Center