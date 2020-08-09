Motorcycle crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle crash briefly shut down the 15 freeway Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.

The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m., August 8th, 2020, on the northbound 15 Freeway between Oak Hill Road and Ranchero Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle.

The impact sent the bike into the right hand shoulder of northbound 15 freeway and the rider into the center divider.

CHP logs reported that at least 8 motorcycles pulled into the center divider while 15-20 motorcycle riders stopped in lanes of traffic after the crash.

Northbound and southbound traffic of the 15 freeway was briefly stopped while a helicopter landed on scene.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported. The freeway was reopened at 6:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. This is a developing story with no further details currently available.

