Motorcycle Crash on 15 Freeway Sends Rider to Hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A motorcycle crash on the 15 freeway resulted in a rider being transported to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:57 p.m. on the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Bear Valley, and involved a blue motorcycle and a white SUV.

Emergency response teams, including the Victorville Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and AMR, swiftly arrived at the scene and found the rider in the roadway with major injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, all lanes of traffic were temporarily closed due to the collision. However, by 2:30 p.m., a tow truck was present and removing the motorcycle from the roadway.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

At present, the cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, Victorville station.

As this is a developing story, further details are not immediately available.