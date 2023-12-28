A rider sustained critical injuries following a crash on the SB 15 Freeway. (Hugo Valdez, VVNG)

Motorcycle Crash on 15 Freeway Sends Rider to Hospital

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 28, 2023 | 2:43 pm

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A motorcycle crash on the 15 freeway resulted in a rider being transported to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:57 p.m. on the southbound 15 freeway, just south of Bear Valley, and involved a blue motorcycle and a white SUV.

Emergency response teams, including the Victorville Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, and AMR, swiftly arrived at the scene and found the rider in the roadway with major injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, all lanes of traffic were temporarily closed due to the collision. However, by 2:30 p.m., a tow truck was present and removing the motorcycle from the roadway.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.

At present, the cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, Victorville station.

As this is a developing story, further details are not immediately available.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 28, 2023 | 2:43 pm
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com

Related Articles

FedEx Van Catches Fire on Southbound 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

December 26, 2023

Man killed in crash on his birthday Christmas Eve, Identified as Adelanto Man

December 25, 2023

Corvette driver crashes on 15 freeway in Hesperia, suffers possible seizure

December 25, 2023

Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash on 15 Freeway Christmas Day

December 25, 2023
Back to top button