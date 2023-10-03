Motorcycle crash injures two riders, shuts down La Mesa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist and passenger suffered injuries after a collision with a car on La Mesa Road in Victorville Monday night.

The two riders were traveling westbound on La Mesa Road at about 7:39 p.m., October 2, 2023, when a sedan attempted to turn left onto Petaluma Road from eastbound La Mesa Road, resulting in a T-bone collision.

Emergency personnel located both riders in the roadway suffering from major injuries, prompting firefighters to request two helicopters to land at Desert Valley Hospital.

The injured riders were transported by AMR to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and then airlifted by helicopter to a trauma center.

La Mesa Road was shut down between Petaluma Road and Cinnamon Lane as deputies from the Victorville Police Department investigated the crash.

The male driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officials. Bystanders said he was an Uber driver and was in the process of picking up a passenger when the crash happened.

Nearby residents told VVNG they would like to see more police patrolling the area and enforcing the speed limits, which they feel are way too fast.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available and anyone with information is asked to call the station at 760-241-2911.

