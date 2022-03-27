Motorcycle and pickup truck crash on NB I-15 Highway 395 offramp in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist and a pickup truck were involved in a traffic collision Saturday afternoon in Hesperia.

It happened at about 2:22 pm., on March 26, 2022, along the northbound I-15 offramp to the US Highway 395 and involved a silver Toyota Tacoma and a black and burgundy Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A couple of Good Samaritans called 911 and talked with the rider as they waited for medical personnel to arrive.

After assessing the rider he was placed on a gurney and transported via ground ambulance to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The female driver of the pickup truck was checked out by emergency personnel at the scene and declined medical transportation. Most of the damage to her truck was to the passenger side door.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

