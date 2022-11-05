Motorcycle accident on SB I-15 in Hesperia causes a backup on freeway and Mariposa Road

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcycle accident in the bypass lanes of the southbound I-15 resulted in traffic to backup on the freeway and Mariposa Road.

It happened at about 2:52 pm, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, just north of Ranchero Road. The crash involved a black 2017 Honda Civic and a black motorcycle Harley Davidson.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the female rider with a helmet hit her head on the center divider.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

San Bernardino County Fire responded and advised they would have the by-pass lane shutdown. The rider and one other person were both transported to Desert Valley Hospital.

CHP temporarily stopped all traffic on the southbound I-15 close to the Highway 395 on-ramp for approximately 15 minutes. Motorist searching for alternate routes took Mariposa Road but were also jammed in traffic on the two-lane roadway.

The investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP station.

