All News
Mother arrested after instructing child to get a gun during a welfare check in Rancho Cucamonga
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested a mother of two children for child endangerment after allegedly ordering a young boy to grab a shotgun during a welfare check.
It happened on July 7, 2022, at about 1:22 am, in the 11000 block of 5th Street in the City of Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute and the caller reported a male and female were arguing.
According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies arrived and contacted 29-year-old Brittany Coney. Coney was uncooperative and would not allow the deputies to check on the welfare of the occupants inside the residence.
“During the contact, Coney directed her 9-year-old son to grab a shotgun from inside her residence. The juvenile retrieved a shotgun and approached Coney and the deputies. For the safety of the juveniles, deputies quickly withdrew from the situation, preventing a lethal encounter,” stated the release.
Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded to assist with the apprehension of Coney. SED, along with Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s deputies, apprehended Coney without further incident.
Deputies executed a search warrant at Coney’s residence and recovered a loaded shotgun. The residence was found to be unsanitary, without adequate food, and uninhabitable. Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the juveniles. Coney was arrested for PC 273a(a)- Child Endangerment.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-2800.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
1 juvenile dead, another injured after hit-and-run off-road crash
-
All News6 days ago
Homicide investigation begins after man found dead near Gas Line Road in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Convicted felon returns to Adelanto restaurant to pick up gun left behind in a booth
-
All News7 days ago
Motorcyclist injured after crashing into car on I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Young victims in fatal Stoddard Wells OHV hit-and-run crash ID’d, search for suspect continues
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Residential burglary suspect fled before SWAT surrounded home in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Extra deputies on patrol through the 4th of July in Hesperia and Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
47-year-old Hesperia man killed in Saturday night rollover crash