Mother arrested after instructing child to get a gun during a welfare check in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested a mother of two children for child endangerment after allegedly ordering a young boy to grab a shotgun during a welfare check.

It happened on July 7, 2022, at about 1:22 am, in the 11000 block of 5th Street in the City of Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies responded to a domestic dispute and the caller reported a male and female were arguing.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies arrived and contacted 29-year-old Brittany Coney. Coney was uncooperative and would not allow the deputies to check on the welfare of the occupants inside the residence.

“During the contact, Coney directed her 9-year-old son to grab a shotgun from inside her residence. The juvenile retrieved a shotgun and approached Coney and the deputies. For the safety of the juveniles, deputies quickly withdrew from the situation, preventing a lethal encounter,” stated the release.

Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded to assist with the apprehension of Coney. SED, along with Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s deputies, apprehended Coney without further incident.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Coney’s residence and recovered a loaded shotgun. The residence was found to be unsanitary, without adequate food, and uninhabitable. Child Protective Services responded and took custody of the juveniles. Coney was arrested for PC 273a(a)- Child Endangerment.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station at (909) 477-2800.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.