Mother arrested after child falls from moving vehicle onto 7th Street

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A mother was arrested Saturday morning after her unrestrained child fell out of a moving vehicle and into lanes of traffic.

It happened on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at about 11:33 am on 7th Street and E. Sand Street.

Authorities told Victor Valley News that the 4-year-old child suffered lacerations to his face and abrasion to his leg, but is expected to be OK.

According to witnesses, the mother was leaving from Tam’s Burger and turning onto 7th Street when the child fell out of the orange-colored truck.

A child was injured after falling from a moving vehicle Saturday morning. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“Right before the police arrived, a man pulled up and took a child’s car-seat from his car and threw it into the truck to make it look like she had one, but she didn’t,” a witness told Victor Valley News.

Deputy J. Hernandez with the Victorville Police Department said the mother was arrested and is facing charges of child endangerment.

“The child is extremely lucky to be alive with only the injuries he sustained,” stated Deputy Hernandez.

After police questioned the 27-year-old mother, she was put into handcuffs and placed into the back of the Sheriff’s patrol unit.

The child opened the back door and fell from the moving pick-up truck. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

