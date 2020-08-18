All News
Mother and teen daughter loading groceries into car robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A mother and daughter loading groceries into their car were robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in Victorville, officials said.
It happened on August 16, 2020, at about 5:18 PM in the parking lot of the Winco located in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a 37-year old female and her 15-year old daughter were loading bags into their car when they were approached by two black males, in their 20’s.
“One of the men pointed a gun at the victim’s and demanded the mother’s purse,” stated Rodriguez. “The two feared they would be shot and gave the suspect the purse.”
Rodriguez said the suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV and the victims were not injured.
Deputies conducted a search of the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- Victorville woman awakened by 3 burglary suspects inside her apartment
- Victorville home on Osprey Lane struck by a bullet
- Mother and teen daughter loading groceries into car robbed at gunpoint in Victorville
- Town of Apple Valley revamps citizen request app
- Coroner ID’s driver killed in Friday morning crash on Central Road in Apple Valley
- DMV Offices to Close at 3:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday to Conserve Energy
- Major injury crash shuts down Village Drive in Victorville Monday
- Fire crews respond to Monday morning brush fire in Victorville
Follow Us on Twitter
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
-
All News4 days ago
Apple Valley woman arrested for murder and manslaughter of her 2 daughters after months-long investigation
-
All News5 days ago
14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Barstow man wanted for kidnapping, robbery arrested after pursuit
-
All News4 days ago
Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley
-
Apple Valley News3 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Pawnee Rd and Highway 18 in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Rollover crash in Hesperia shuts down 15 freeway Tuesday, 2 airlifted