More Than 700 Pairs Of New Shoes To Be Given To Phelan Elementary Students

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Every student at Phelan Elementary School will receive a new pair of shoes during a distribution event Wednesday, October 28, 2026, through a partnership involving Snowline Joint Unified School District, Stater Bros. Charities, and Shoes That Fit.

More than 700 pairs of new shoes will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., according to a written statement from the district. The shoes are being provided courtesy of Stater Bros. Charities and Shoes That Fit.

District officials said the effort is intended to provide students with comfort and confidence as they attend school, learn and play.

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“This is what community partnership is all about. Seeing organizations come together to make sure every child at Phelan Elementary receives a brand-new pair of shoes is something truly special,” said Robert Chacon, the district’s public information officer, in the written statement.

“We are incredibly thankful to Stater Bros. Charities and Shoes That Fit for their generosity, their compassion, and their commitment to our students. They are making a lasting difference in our community, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

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(image: Shoes That Fit via Facebook)

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