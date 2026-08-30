More Than 20 People May Be Missing After Significant Flash Flood At Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (VVNG.com) — The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help locating more than 20 people who may be missing or unaccounted for following a significant flash flood that struck Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area of Grand Canyon National Park.

The flooding began at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and caused significant damage throughout Bright Angel Canyon, according to written statements released Sunday by the National Park Service.

Grand Canyon National Park staff, working with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, are continuing evacuation and response efforts while attempting to account for people who may have been in the affected area.

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The National Park Service is specifically asking anyone who knows of hikers or backpackers who were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Aug. 29 to provide information to the NPS Investigative Services Branch.

(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

The request also applies to anyone who knows of people who had campground reservations in the affected corridor.

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Officials are seeking information about people who may have been traveling along the North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground, or traveling or staying in an area known as “the Box,” north of Phantom Ranch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

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(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

When submitting a tip, officials are asking for any available information about the individual, including their name, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, or when they were last known to be in the area. Tipsters do not have to provide their names.

The request for public assistance comes as a large-scale evacuation and damage assessment continues following the flooding.

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As of the morning of Aug. 30, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch and the lower North Kaibab Trail, according to a separate written statement from the National Park Service.

(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

Additional people were scheduled to be evacuated Sunday morning from Cottonwood Campground and Phantom Ranch in coordination with the National Park Service and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

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Evacuees are being transported to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross is coordinating assistance.

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No injuries had been reported as of the latest information provided in the flooding update. The flash flood caused significant infrastructure damage throughout Bright Angel Canyon.

(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

“Nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek,” the National Park Service said.

Park staff are continuing to assess damage to trails, bridges, utilities, facilities and other infrastructure.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice.

(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

The Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River are also closed until further notice, and officials said there is currently no estimated reopening date for the affected areas.

The Colorado River is closed to river traffic until further notice because metal structures and debris entered the river during the flooding. River parties already in the canyon are receiving directions through river operations rangers and the Grand Canyon River Alert system.

Additional thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were possible Sunday and Monday, according to the National Park Service, creating the potential for additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions.

Anyone with information about a person who may have been hiking or backpacking in the affected areas on Aug. 29 is urged to contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

(Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park)

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