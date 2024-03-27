Mor Furniture Coming to Apple Valley, Taking Over Abandoned Bed Bath & Beyond Building

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mor Furniture is set to become the newest inhabitant of the town’s retail landscape, taking over the location that once housed the community’s Bed Bath & Beyond.

After filing for bankruptcy in April 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond closed its doors and transitioned to an online storefront managed by Overstock.com. This left a vacancy in the Jess Ranch Marketplace, snugly situated between big names like Best Buy and Ulta Beauty.

The space won’t be empty for long, though, as Mor Furniture plans to bring its extensive showroom to the vacated building.

Earlier this week, signs of the upcoming change were visible as a crew set up scaffolding around the building’s facade, gearing up for renovation and branding changes in preparation for Mor Furniture’s occupation.

Before this new store’s construction, the closest Mor Furniture locations for Apple Valley residents are situated at distances of nearly 40 miles away, with the nearest stores in Colton, Rancho Cucamonga, and two in Riverside.

The journey of Mor Furniture for Less reflects a narrative of consistent growth and expansion. Originating as a humble waterbed retailer in San Diego back in 1977, Mor Furniture has blossomed into one of the nation’s largest furniture chains.

An opening date has not been provided.





