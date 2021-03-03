All News
Mojave river fire in Victorville stopped at 2-acres
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a 2-acre fire burning in the Mojave River on Tuesday morning.
The fire was first reported at about 10:19 am on March 2, 2021, near the 16900 block of Abbey Lane adjacent to the Victor Valley Materials Recovery Facility in Victorville.
Victorville City Firefighters worked quickly to gain the upper hand on the roughly 2-acre fire burning in the river bottom. City Spokeswoman Sue Jones said, it took 14 personnel about two hours to contain, extinguish, and mop up.
No injuries were reported and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.
