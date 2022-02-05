Mojave River brush fire in Victorville burns nearly 12 acres

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire along the Mojave River bed in Victorville scorched nearly 12 acres on Friday afternoon.

The brush fire was first reported at approximately 1:10 pm, on February 4, 2022, in the area of the northbound I-15 freeway and the Stoddard Wells on-ramp.

Victorville City Fire made access to the fire and reported they had a quarter-acre burning in heavy fuels with the potential of several acres.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG that access issues complicated the attack.

A total of eight e engines responded plus a strike team of type of 3 engines. Victorville Fire was aided by Apple Valley Fire, County Fire, and SCLA.

Jones said the fire was contained to approximately 12 acres and the cause remains under investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.