Mojave River brush fire in Victorville burns nearly 12 acres
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A brush fire along the Mojave River bed in Victorville scorched nearly 12 acres on Friday afternoon.
The brush fire was first reported at approximately 1:10 pm, on February 4, 2022, in the area of the northbound I-15 freeway and the Stoddard Wells on-ramp.
Victorville City Fire made access to the fire and reported they had a quarter-acre burning in heavy fuels with the potential of several acres.
Victorville City Spokeswoman Sue Jones told VVNG that access issues complicated the attack.
A total of eight e engines responded plus a strike team of type of 3 engines. Victorville Fire was aided by Apple Valley Fire, County Fire, and SCLA.
Jones said the fire was contained to approximately 12 acres and the cause remains under investigation.
