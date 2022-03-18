Featured
Mojave River Academy window shot out during car-to-car shooting in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a car-to-car shooting that resulted in a window at a local charter school being shot out.
On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8:46 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a shooting on Palmdale Road, just east of Cantina Street.
When deputies arrived, they located a female victim inside a local business who said her vehicle was shot at as she drove along Palmdale Road.
The incident occurred near Mojave River Academy, resulting in a stray bullet striking the glass window, causing it to shatter.
“No one at the school was injured and the school is not on lockdown,” authorities stated in a news release. “The Mojave River Academy was not targeted in this incident.”
The victim was not injured, and the suspect remains outstanding.
The school closed for the day, and a maintenance crew was on location boarding up the damaged window.
This investigation is still ongoing, with authorities saying they will not be releasing any further information at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
