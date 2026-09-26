Mojave Narrows Harvest Festival And Haunted Hayrides Set For Oct. 10 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mojave Narrows Regional Park will hold its annual Harvest Festival and Haunted Hayrides on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, from 3 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature family games, inflatables, a petting zoo, live animal presentations by Wildman Dan and live music by The J-Birds. Visitors can also browse food vendors, enter costume contests and purchase pumpkins for $5 each. Radio host Bam from Old School 104.7 FM will offer giveaways.

Costume contests are planned for adults ages 12 and older, juniors ages 4 to 11, and children ages 3 and younger. A screening of Hotel Transylvania on a large LED screen is also planned, with free popcorn available while supplies last. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

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Haunted Hayride tickets cost $5 per person. Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Hayrides begin at 6:36 p.m. and depart every 12 minutes. The park advises that the hayride may not be appropriate for children ages 3 and younger.

Park admission is $15 per vehicle, except for campers, who must still purchase hayride tickets. Admission and hayride tickets can be purchased online together or separately beginning Sept. 28. Guests who prepay should bring their confirmation email and allow enough time to enter the park and reach the hayride check-in area at least 10 minutes before their scheduled departure.

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The event will take place rain or shine, and tickets are nonrefundable. Leashed pets are welcome. Mojave Narrows Regional Park is located at 18000 Yates Road in Victorville. More information is available at parks.sbcounty.gov.

Editor’s note: The event information provided lists two different final hayride departures, 9:24 p.m. and 9:36 p.m. The final departure time has been omitted pending confirmation.

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