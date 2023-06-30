Mobil gas station employee shot and killed during armed robbery in Hesperia, 16-year-old arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested for murder and robbery after he shot and killed a Mobil gas station employee.

It happened on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6:21 p.m., in the 14500 Block of Main Street in Hesperia.

Deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the gas station for a report of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they located the store clerk, 27-year-old Parveen Singh, unresponsive on the floor, suffering from a gunshot wound. Singh, a resident of Hesperia, also known by local residents as “Sunny” was transported to a hospital where he later died.

“Through investigation, deputies learned an armed suspect walked into the store, committed an armed robbery, and ran away. Deputies located the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, about a block away and took him into custody,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail also responded and assumed the investigation. No further details are available for release.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked in at High Desert Juvenile Hall in Apple Valley.

