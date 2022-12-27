Mister Car Wash to be built on site of former Hesperia bar that was destroyed in 2015 Fire

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Mister Car Wash received the ‘green light’ to proceed with the construction of a new car wash on Main Street, providing even more options, but this time at a spot that was home to a former bar that burned to the ground in 2015.

The 6,464 square-foot automated car wash will sit on 1.3 gross acres of land, located north of Main Street, approximately 190 feet east of Jellico Avenue, where the only memory left of the former Main Street Pub, formerly the Rocks Club, is a concrete slab and an old dilapidated sign.

(Site of the former Main Street Pub that was destroyed by fire in 2015 – Google Maps)

The new build will provide a fresh new look to the area while adding convenience to car owners and will be the first Mister Car Wash to open in the Victor Valley.

The project site contains two parcels; one of the parcels has an existing multi-tenant building that will be demolished as part of the development and the other parcel is vacant.

One of the tenants in the existing building to be demolished is Calling All Paws formerly the Funky Poodle, according to Google Maps.

(Building that will be demolished to make room for the new car wash. – Google Maps.)

“The properties to the north and west consist of the Extra Space Storage facility which has several self-storage units throughout their site,” a city document showed. “The properties to the south on the opposite side of Main Street consist of the Union Bank and Autozone service/retail buildings. The properties to the west are developed with a multi-tenant commercial building and Napa Auto Parts.”

(Rendings submitted to City of Hesperia)

The automated car wash building is proposed to be located at the center of the site with 3 drive-through entrance lanes on the east side of the building to accommodate a stacking of approximately 33 vehicles that will turn into a single lane.

There are 29 proposed vacuum spaces and 6 standard spaces on the west side of the building, giving customers options to leave the site when exiting the car wash or make a U-turn into the vacuum spaces.

The easterly parcel of the site has an existing driveway approach that will be removed and replaced with a curb, sidewalk, and landscape. The site also has an existing 40-foot-wide driveway approach from Main Street that is shared with the property to the west and will remain in place. The site will also have an additional 40-foot-wide driveway approach from Main Street that will be shared with the property to the east.

(Aerial view of the parcels that will be split.)

The proposed 6,464 square foot automated car wash is composed of the drive-through tunnel, as well as an area for accessory equipment, office space, employee break room, janitor area, and restrooms.

The project also provides a surplus of landscaping, the renderings showed, meeting the minimum required landscape coverage in the Neighborhood Commercial (NC) zone.

The automated car wash proposes to operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Sunday, needing only approximately 10 employees total, with 2 to 4 employees per shift.

Drainage: Any additional runoff created on-site will be detained by a proposed underground storm drain chamber system to store the necessary volume on-site. Water and Sewer: The development will connect to an existing 12-inch water line located on Main Street and an 8-inch sewer line located north of the project site.

“Environmental: The project is categorically exempt from the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by Section 15332, In-fill Development Projects. This exemption applies to developments on sites no larger than five acres, which are consistent with the General Plan and are substantially surrounded by urban uses,” a City document stated. “The project conforms to the policies of the City’s General Plan as well as the intent of the Specific Plan. In addition, the proposed project will be an improvement to the site, as it will eliminate the long vacancy of the building by architecturally enhancing the site and providing additional services for the residents of Hesperia.”

A representative on behalf of the applicant Cadence Southwest LLC telephoned into the meeting to participate.

“Good evening Planning Commissioners, I just wanted to take this time to say thank you to Staff and their help in getting this project through. We’ve worked with them on not only the architecture, but site layout, and I think we have a pretty great site here, it’s a great location, and we’re excited to be coming to Hesperia,” stated the representative, who finished the call by asking the Hesperia Planning Commissioners if they had any questions.

“It’s a good-looking building, that being said, I have no other questions,” stated Commissioner Member Raymond “Roger” Abreo.

There were no members of the public at the meeting to speak on behalf of the project.

The motion passed with a 3-0 vote, with Commissioner Burke, Abreo, and Steeno in favor.

This was the second car wash approved on November 10, 2022, during the Hesperia Planning Commission Meeting, with the first being Quick Quack Car Wash, per a previously published VVNG article.

