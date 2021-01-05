Missing woman was last seen at a medical facility in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The public’s help is needed in locating missing person, Sherry Kinsay last seen at a medical facility in Victorville, officials said.

On January 1, 2021, the family of Sherry Kinsay reported her as a missing person. Kinsay left Las Vegas on December 16, 2020, and made her way to Victorville.

The last known contact with Kinsay was at a medical facility on Hesperia Road in Victorville, on December 31, 2020.

Kinsay suffers from various mental disorders that require medication. It is believed she has not had the medication since leaving Las Vegas in mid-December.

Kinsay is a 35-year old black female, approximately 5’06” tall, and 180lbs. She has brown eyes, brown hair, and may be wearing a wig. She may also be wearing or carrying a heavy-duty red jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sherry Kinsay is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

