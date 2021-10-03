Missing woman from Los Angeles County is known to frequent Victorville

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Lancaster woman known to frequent the Victorville area.

Missing person, Ashley Dalton, 34, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on August 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm., on the 44600 block of Valley Central Way in Lancaster, officials said.

Ashley’s family is very concerned and they said she is bipolar and suffers from depression.

According to Ashley’s missing person flyer, she is known to frequent Lancaster, Victorville, and San Bernardino. Ashley is described as a black female, 5’5″, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known clothing is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D Welle at LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail (323)890-5500 and reference NIC M596405186.

