All News
Missing woman from Los Angeles County is known to frequent Victorville
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Lancaster woman known to frequent the Victorville area.
Missing person, Ashley Dalton, 34, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on August 1, 2021, at 2:00 pm., on the 44600 block of Valley Central Way in Lancaster, officials said.
Ashley’s family is very concerned and they said she is bipolar and suffers from depression.
According to Ashley’s missing person flyer, she is known to frequent Lancaster, Victorville, and San Bernardino. Ashley is described as a black female, 5’5″, 120 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known clothing is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. D Welle at LASD Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail (323)890-5500 and reference NIC M596405186.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville CHP to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Spring Valley Lake
-
All News5 days ago
SB County Parks District Employee Arrested for False Imprisonment of a Co-Worker
-
All News3 days ago
Elderly man assaulted and tied up during home invasion in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
3 arrested after victim uses GPS to help track stolen property in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
One airlifted after rollover crash on 15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Adelanto man arrested for the murder of Mark Alexander in Phelan
-
All News1 day ago
Over 300 pounds of marijuana were seized during a search warrant in Victorville