Missing Victorville woman found dead in a field, boyfriend still missing

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman reported missing over three weeks ago was found dead in a field near her home and her boyfriend remains missing, officials said.

Devin Capitulo and Oscar Mendoza, both 30-years-old, were reported missing on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Family and co-workers told deputies that the couple had not been seen or heard from since Saturday, May 30th, when Oscar dropped their children off with a family member. Family and friends said this was unusual behavior for the couple.

Sheriff’s officials said Devin and Oscar were both employed full time, and neither of them had reported to work or contacted their supervisors, nor had they made any attempt to contact family, friends, or their children. An immediate investigation into their whereabouts was initiated.

On June 16th, in the late afternoon, detectives from the Homicide Detail and Victorville Station, and members of the Volunteer Forces Search and Rescue Canines conducted a search in the desert area north of the victim’s home in the 15200 block of Rancho Road.

According to a news release, during the search, one of the dogs found human remains, and the search was then suspended due to nightfall. The following day at approximately 6:00 am, Homicide Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and a Coroner Investigator resumed the search and recovered the body of Devin Capitulo.

Sheriff’s officials said Devin’s cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and did not mention if any foul play was suspected.

Oscar Mendoza, remains missing and investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts and this investigation, to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

