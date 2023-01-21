Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead

VICTORVILLE, CA. (VVNG.com) – The search for a missing 36-year-old Victorville man came to a tragic end, the family confirmed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce that our brother was found deceased today,” his family stated in a social media update on Jan. 21, 2023.

Hugo Oliver Santamaria was reported missing after he was last heard from on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at about 10:00 am, when he called his mom to say he was planning on going on a hike to either Deep Creek Hot Springs or the Land of Medicine Budha in Soquel, CA, Victor Valley News previously reported.

Hugo was a well-known stylist at Mirror Mirror Hair Studio, where he worked for the past two years.

His boss Robyn Linares told VVNG that Hugo was always very communicative even if he was going to be two minutes late, and many friends and family said it was not in his character to just vanish.

“Rest in peace Oliver, you created confidence and inspired beauty,” his friend Jonathan wrote. “You cared so much for others, you had amazing taste in music, and always held space to cry.”

The family did not provide information on where Hugo was found or his cause of death.

“Please bare with us, we’ll share details regarding his funeral arrangements soon. We thank you, we love you, God bless,” the family said.

No further details were immediately available. As soon as more details are available, this article will be updated. Please check back in the future for more details.

