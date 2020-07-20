UPDATE: 13-year-old was found safe

UPDATE @ 1:10PM – The Victorville Police Department confirmed Tobias was located safely and thanked everyone for the information. No other details were released.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old who disappeared after going for a bicycle ride around his neighborhood Sunday, officials said.

Tobias Justin Chilton told his father he was going for a bicycle ride at about 1:45 PM on July 19, 2020.

According to a sheriff’s news release, after not returning approximately 30 minutes later, Tobias’ father went looking for him. “He found Tobias’ bicycle a couple of blocks from their home, on Luna Road, but was not able to find his son,” stated the Monday morning news release.

Deputies received information that a family member may have picked Tobias up at the Luna Road location and dropped him off at Hook Park.

“An extensive search was conducted by deputies, including Sheriff’s Aviation personnel, and a Sheriff’s K-9 unit. As of this time, Tobias has not been located and neither family nor friends have had contact with him,” stated police.

Tobias is described as a 13-year old white male, 5’02” tall, approximately 120lbs with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pajama pants, a black beanie, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Tobias’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective C. Crosswhite at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Tobias Justin Chilton, 13-years old (photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

