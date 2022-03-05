Missing Spring Valley Lake man’s car spotted near the Mexico border

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– The vehicle of a Spring Valley Lake man missing for almost a week was spotted near the Mexico border, officials said.

Robert Andrews, 34, was last seen at his residence in the 12800 block of Rain Shadow Road on Saturday, February 26, 2022, officials said.

According to a Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station press release, Robert left his residence in the early afternoon in a 2011 red, 4-door Toyota Venza, California license plate #6PXC220.

Andrews is 6′ tall, 185 pounds, has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage hoodie, and gray shoes with a red stripe.

Sheriff’s officials said no one close to Andrews has seen or heard from him and he did not show up for his scheduled shifts at work. The vehicle was last seen on traffic cameras near the Mexico border, but it is not clear if Andrews was inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy V. Stone at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.

(MISSING PERSON: Robert Andrews, 34-years-old, resident of Spring Valley Lake)

(The vehicle was last seen on traffic cameras near the Mexico border, but it is not clear if Andrews was inside the vehicle. –photo courtesy of Victor Valey Sheriff’s Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.