Missing person Matthew Tillis was last seen in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG. com) — The Victorville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing person Matthew Tillis, a 50-year-old male.

Sheriff’s officials said Tillis was last seen on March 4, 2022, driving away from the Walmart on Amargosa Road and heading towards an apartment complex on Midtown Drive.

According to a sheriff’s news release, Matthew was driving a gold 2016 Toyota Tacoma quad cab, with front and rear damage and the vehicle has no license plates.

(MISSING: 50-year-old male resident of Victorville)

Matthew is described as a Black Male, 6’0″, 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mattew’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy F. Trujillo at (760) 241 2911 and reference case 172203870.

(actual photo of Matthew’s truck)

