Missing man last seen leaving a group home in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victorville Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man last seen leaving a group home.

On March 7, 2021, at approximately 10:30 a.m., David King Brewster left the facility in the 16400 block of Solvang Avenue in Victorville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Brewster’s family reported no one had heard from him and requested a missing person report.

Brewster is 6’00”, approximately 208 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. However, it is possible that he has shaved his head. It is unknown what he was wearing when he left but did not have cold weather clothing with him.

His family also reports Brewster is prescribed medications but has not taken them for the last two weeks.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Brewster is asked to contact Detective J. Necochea at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

