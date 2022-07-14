All News
Missing hiker found dead near Deep Creek Hot Springs Trailhead in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A missing 83-year-old hiker was found deceased in the area of Deep Creek Hot Springs Trailhead in Apple Valley.
On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 9:22 pm, Michael Manchester, a resident of Marina del Rey, was found deceased by personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG Manchester had been missing for hours but had no other information available for release.
Coroner officials said the investigation is being handled by the Apple Valley Police Department.
