Missing Elderly Helendale Man Found Dead in Lake, Body Recovered on New Year’s Eve

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The search for a 68-year-old Helendale man with dementia who had gone missing concluded on Sunday morning when the sheriff’s Dive Team recovered his body in the waters of Silver Lakes.

David Kendall, a resident of the Silver Lakes community was reported missing by his family on, December 29, 2023. Kendall walked away from his residence in the 14500 block of Schooner Drive and no one had seen or heard from him since he was last seen at about 9:47 pm.

Deputies, with the assistance of personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division (40King), and Deputy C. Allen with her tracking K-9 Nyx from the Rancho Cucamonga Station, conducted an extensive search in the community of Silver Lakes. Mr. Kendall was not located and was entered into the missing persons system.

On Saturday, December 30, 2023, Deputy C. Alfred was contacted by a resident on Silver Lakes who believed they observed Mr. Kendall on their surveillance cameras near the lake.

The deputy reviewed the footage and notified the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team that he believed Mr. Kendall may have gone in the water.

Due to the late hour and no visibility, the Dive Team responded on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m. At approximately 9:03 a.m., Mr. Kendall was located deceased in the lake.

Mary Kendall, launched a Gofundme to help raise funds to cover funeral expenses for her father-in-law. On the account bio, Mary said the family is unsure of how he ended up in the lake.

“This was very, very sudden, very traumatic and unexpected. If anyone can find it in their hearts to help we would truly be grateful,” stated Mary Kendall.

Donations to help the family can be made via the following gofundme: Burial for David Kendall Sr.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy C. Alfred at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station, 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

