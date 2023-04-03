Missing 77-year-old Apple Valley man found dead in a desert field

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The search for a missing elderly Apple Valley man has ended tragically after he was found dead in a desert field.

On March 21st, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Stepan Marzvanian. Deputies said Mr. Marzvanian left his residence in the 20400 block of Rimrock Road at about 10:20 am, on March 20th, and that was the last time he was seen or heard from.

Nearly two week’s later on April 1, 2023, at about 12:15 pm, a person riding a bike in the area of Los Padres and Pauhaska Roads near the Apple Valley Fire Center, found the man and called 911.

A resident from an adjacent neighborhood said deputies showed up and taped off a small portion of the field, located just off the dirt road.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office listed Marzvanian’s manner of death as pending. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Gustavo Garcia of the Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Related Article: 77-year-old Stepan Marzvanian is missing from Apple Valley